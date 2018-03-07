Skip navigation
Sign in
Search
Loading...
Close
Yeah, keep it
Undo
Close
This video is unavailable.
Watch Queue
Queue
Watch Queue
Queue
Remove all
Disconnect
The next video is starting
stop
Loading...
Watch Queue
Queue
__count__/__total__
Find out why
Close
David Wise On How Fatherhood Makes Him A Better Skier | Team USA In PyeongChang
Team USA
Loading...
Unsubscribe from Team USA?
Cancel
Unsubscribe
Working...
Subscribe
Subscribed
Unsubscribe
169K
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Add to
Want to watch this again later?
Sign in to add this video to a playlist.
Sign in
Share
More
Report
Need to report the video?
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Sign in
Transcript
Statistics
Add translations
43 views
1
Like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
2
0
Don't like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
1
Loading...
Loading...
Transcript
The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Loading...
Loading...
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Mar 7, 2018
Category
Sports
License
Standard YouTube License
Loading...
Autoplay
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.
Up next
This Woman Scammed Her Way to the Olympics (And Did Terribly)
- Duration: 4:14.
Clevver News
965,038 views
4:14
Massive Attack, Young Fathers - Voodoo In My Blood
- Duration: 5:22.
MassiveAttackVEVO
10,817,351 views
5:22
Alexi Lalas reveals his emotions after the USMNT failed to qualify for the World Cup | THE HERD
- Duration: 10:12.
The Herd with Colin Cowherd
381,052 views
10:12
America's Ping Pong Prodigy: The 16 Project
- Duration: 6:56.
VICE Sports
576,320 views
6:56
The Jump that Changed Figure Skating Forever | Olympics on the Record
- Duration: 6:11.
Olympic
4,050,422 views
6:11
Legends Live On
S1 • E2
Shaun White: The Guy who Raised the Bar in Snowboarding | Legends Live On
- Duration: 26:03.
Olympic
1,989,969 views
26:03
If Cute Babies Competed in the Winter Games | Olympic Channel
- Duration: 3:01.
Olympic
2,006,264 views
3:01
Watch the full shootout between the USA and Canada
- Duration: 3:43.
NBC Sports
1,918,216 views
3:43
The Most Inspiring Speech: The Wisdom of a Third Grade Dropout Will Change Your Life | Rick Rigsby
- Duration: 10:22.
Goalcast
2,945,989 views
10:22
Why Are The Netherlands a Speed Skating Dominant Force? | Olympics on the Record
- Duration: 5:55.
Olympic
401,693 views
5:55
Crazy moments & mistakes in wintersport
- Duration: 8:35.
DanskFodbold med mere
5,753,128 views
8:35
Single dad making $13/hr... how do I get ahead?
- Duration: 7:55.
The Dave Ramsey Show
259,735 views
7:55
Burning Questions
S1 • E8
How do you pee in a ski suit? | Burning Questions
- Duration: 5:32.
Olympic
147,307 views
5:32
The crash of Italian bobsled without brakes
- Duration: 4:26.
denkuzmin
2,013,768 views
4:26
David Wise defends ski halfpipe gold with insane run
- Duration: 2:36.
NBC Sports
136,893 views
2:36
How ski warfare created biathlon
- Duration: 3:39.
Vox
314,922 views
New
3:39
Shaun White wins halfpipe gold with epic final run
- Duration: 5:00.
NBC Sports
3,232,768 views
5:00
David Wise and his family Vlog while competing at the the 2018 Winter Olympics
- Duration: 14:34.
David Wise
13,535 views
14:34
The Best Sports Vines February 2018 (Part 4)
- Duration: 10:57.
Sport Vines
820,814 views
10:57
Greatest Sports Bloopers 2017 | Part 1 (funny)
- Duration: 10:24.
Savage Brick Sports
2,735,007 views
10:24
Loading more suggestions...
Show more
Language:
English
Location:
United States
Restricted Mode:
Off
History
Help
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
About
Press
Copyright
Creators
Advertise
Developers
+YouTube
Terms
Privacy
Policy & Safety
Send feedback
Test new features
Loading...
Working...
Sign in
to add this to Watch Later
Add to
Loading playlists...