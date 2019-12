Published on Dec 5, 2019

Exercise: start in an athletic stance, facing and holding the goalpost. Extend your left arm laterally and move your right leg diagonally backwards, while flexing your left leg. Hold this position for a few seconds. Push down into the ground explosively with your right leg and return to the starting position. Repeat on the other side.



Key points:

• Front knee and foot to be kept in a straight line

• Knee to be extended as fully as possible

• Torso to be kept straight



Repetitions: Five per side.