Sci-Fi Short Film "The Black Hole" presented by DUST

Published on Jan 14, 2017

"The Black Hole" by Phil & Olly

If you could move through any solid object, what would you do?



An office drone (Napoleon Ryan) finds a mysterious piece of paper that allows him to pass through solid objects, so he takes advantage of this new power.



