China: A Colonial Power in Disguise for Cameroon

Published on Aug 12, 2019
China is colonizing Africa. As part of Chinese president Xi Jinping's Belt and Road initiative, Africa is being used as a source for food, minerals, and strategic military ports. China's first overseas military base is in Djibouti. Will US China battle for influence in Africa affect the Trade War? Joining us is Nkongho Felix Aghbo, founder and director of the Centre for Human Rights and Democracy in Africa.