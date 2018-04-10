Keystone Pipeline Leaks DOUBLE Previous Estimate

Published on Apr 10, 2018

The Keystone Pipeline leak in November was double what it was originally estimated and reported. The corporate media will likely be silent.



Here's How You Can Support Our Show & Independent Media!

▶ Check Us Out On Steemit ▶ http://bit.ly/2H99uTF

▶ Become a PATRON ▶ https://www.patreon.com/jimmydore

▶ Become a Premium Member ▶ http://bit.ly/JDPremium

▶ Upcoming Live Shows ▶ http://bit.ly/2gRqoyL



The Jimmy Dore Show Online Store- T-shirts, Mugs & More: http://bit.ly/shopTJDS



Subscribe Here ▶ http://www.youtube.com/subscription_c...



Full audio version of The Jimmy Dore Show on iTunes ▶ https://itunes.apple.com/podcast/the-...



Join our community by liking, commenting and sharing to help us reach a wider audience. Keep it positive!



Jimmy Dore on Twitter ▶ https://twitter.com/Jimmy_Dore

Stef Zamorano on Twitter ▶ https://twitter.com/miserablelib

Ron Placone on Twitter ▶ https://twitter.com/RonPlacone

Edited by Arno Bolbolian



ABOUT THE JIMMY DORE SHOW:

The Jimmy Dore Show is a hilarious and irreverent take on news, politics and culture featuring Jimmy Dore, a professional stand up comedian, author and podcaster. With over 5 million downloads on iTunes, the show is also broadcast on KPFK stations throughout the country. It is part of the Young Turks Network-- the largest online news show in the world.



Photo Credit: "pipeline", © 2012 jasonwoodhead23, Flickr | CC-BY