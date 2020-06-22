#CaitlynJenner #KrisJenner #TheKardashians

Kris Jenner Faces BACKLASH After Leaving Catilyn Jenner Out Of Father's Day Post

Clevver News
4.73M
3,440 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jun 22, 2020

The Kardashian clan had a lot to be thankful for this Father’s Day, but many are furious with Kris Jenner, who thanked ALL but one important member of the family.There may be a long list of fathers to honor each Father’s Day when it comes to the KarJenner clan, but rest assured, it’s MUCH harder to spot when one of the fathers of a ‘billionaire’ is forgotten. . Watch the latest Clevver News Feed: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sE-5F...

Subscribe for more Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

More from Clevver News:
Rumor Patrol: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IaJYu...
YouTuber News: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cyv6r...
Celebrity Lowdown: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GKA34...

For More Clevver Visit:
Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver
Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Follow our hosts!
Emile Ennis Jr. @emileennisjr Sussan Mourad @sussan_mourad

#CaitlynJenner #KrisJenner #TheKardashians #FathersDay

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to