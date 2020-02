Published on Apr 21, 2016

Friends, all hi. It is optional to order spare parts according to these references! It is just the reference to goods which are necessary for us.

Spare parts:

accumulator:http://ru.aliexpress.com/item/High-Qu...

LCD monitor:http://ru.aliexpress.com/item/4-3-Inc...

camera:http://ru.aliexpress.com/item/Univers...

support:http://ru.aliexpress.com/item/2015-Ru...