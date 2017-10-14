Empire Files: After Hurricane Harvey, Abandoned Community Takes Charge

Published on Oct 14, 2017

After a flurry of media attention, the devastation in Houston, Texas from Hurricane Harvey faded from public view. But after unprecedented floods and widespread destruction, the story is far from over.



In Part 1 of her investigation, Abby Martin travels to Houston one month later, and visits one of the most devastated neighborhoods. Victims there give harrowing testimony about nearly drowning and having zero assistance to this day from local or state officials.



This first installment reveals the untold stories of how, while abandoned by the state, the community banded together to save lives and rebuild their homes.



