Hong Kong or China? An important Choice

serpentza
562K
1,701 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Streamed live 22 minutes ago

This is an important decision and shouldn't be taken lightly...

The Hong Kong protest as well as the issues with the Hong Kong police is making the news, but what should you make of all this?

If you want to keep up to date with the latest from HK and China, please visit our Podcast Channel: https://www.youtube.com/advpodcasts

DOCUMENTARY LINKS:
Conquering Southern China:
https://vimeo.com/ondemand/conquering...

Conquering Northern China:
https://vimeo.com/ondemand/conquering...

Stay Awesome China (my new documentary): https://vimeo.com/ondemand/stayawesom...

For Motorcycle adventures around the world, and a talk-show on two wheels go to ADVChina every Monday 1pm EST
https://www.youtube.com/advchina
Does China attract LOSER Foreigners?
https://youtu.be/kpI71-mNl0k

For a realistic perspective on China and world travel from an American father and a Chinese mother with two half-Chinese daughters go to Laowhy86 every Wednesday 1pm EST
https://youtu.be/mErixa-YIJE
Chinese Girl Tries Hottest Pepper in the World
https://youtu.be/S_csQTws1Wo

For a no-nonsense on the street look at Chinese culture and beyond from China's original YouTuber, join SerpentZA on Friday at 1pm EST
https://www.youtube.com/serpentza
China's Beggar Gangs are in your country!
https://youtu.be/rgsFtUmKXuY

Support Sasha and I on Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/serpentza
Join me on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/winstoninchina
Twitter: @serpentza
Instagram: serpent_za

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to