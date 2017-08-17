#21 on Trending

Weekend Update: Tina Fey on Protesting After Charlottesville - SNL

Saturday Night Live
4.3M
6,441,345 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Aug 17, 2017

Tina Fey reacts to the events of Charlottesville and offers a plan for how to deal with future Alt-Right protests. Colin and Michael tackle super orgasms and two ninety-year-olds getting married.

Get more SNL: http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live
Full Episodes: http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-liv...

Like SNL: https://www.facebook.com/snl
Follow SNL: https://twitter.com/nbcsnl
SNL Tumblr: http://nbcsnl.tumblr.com/
SNL Instagram: http://instagram.com/nbcsnl
SNL Pinterest: http://www.pinterest.com/nbcsnl/

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to