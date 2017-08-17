Weekend Update: Tina Fey on Protesting After Charlottesville - SNL

Published on Aug 17, 2017

Tina Fey reacts to the events of Charlottesville and offers a plan for how to deal with future Alt-Right protests. Colin and Michael tackle super orgasms and two ninety-year-olds getting married.



