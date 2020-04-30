Yolanda Hadid CONFIRMS Gigi's Pregnancy & Reveals This!

Published on Apr 30, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

#Yolandahadid #baby #Gigihadid



Gigi Hadid’s mom Yolanda Hadid just confirmed Gigi and Zayn’s pregnancy news and even revealed when their due date is! She also said that she can’t wait to be a grandma, so sweet!



In case you missed it or you’ve been on some sort of social media cleanse this week, TMZ reported that Gigi Hadid and her on again off again boyfriend Zayn Malik are expecting their first child together.



TMZ then went on to report that the couple is expecting a baby girl, but even with all this news Gigi and Zayn have yet to confirm the news themselves.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad