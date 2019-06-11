Skip navigation
Sign in
Search
Loading...
Close
This video is unavailable.
Watch Queue
Queue
Watch Queue
Queue
Remove all
Disconnect
The next video is starting
stop
Loading...
Watch Queue
Queue
__count__/__total__
YouTube TV - More live TV to love
Loading...
70+ channels, unlimited DVR storage space, & 6 accounts for your home all in one great price.
Working...
No thanks
Try it free
Find out why
Close
JON STEWART Goes OFF On Congress
FOX 10 Phoenix
Loading...
Unsubscribe from FOX 10 Phoenix?
Cancel
Unsubscribe
Working...
Subscribe
Subscribed
Unsubscribe
466K
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Add to
Want to watch this again later?
Sign in to add this video to a playlist.
Sign in
Share
More
Report
Need to report the video?
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Sign in
Transcript
Add translations
187,002 views
22,825
Like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
22,826
313
Don't like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
314
Loading...
Loading...
Transcript
The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Loading...
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jun 11, 2019
Category
News & Politics
Loading...
Autoplay
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.
Up next
WATCH: Jon Stewart says Congress 'should be ashamed' over inaction on helping 9/11 first responders
- Duration: 9:18.
PBS NewsHour
67,807 views
New
9:18
LIVE: Plane Crash in Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix
906 watching
Live now
Bloody Battlefields: The Story Of Omaha Beach (D-Day Documentary) | Timeline
- Duration: 46:07.
Timeline - World History Documentaries
1,355,413 views
46:07
Nadler shuts down Jordan during hearing: I'm speaking
- Duration: 7:36.
CNN
414,426 views
New
7:36
Brits Greet Trump With Baby Blimps And A Giant Penis
- Duration: 10:28.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
2,945,258 views
New
10:28
MENTALLY WEAK: President Trump SLAMS Joe Biden in BLISTERING News Conference
- Duration: 18:26.
FOX 10 Phoenix
75,929 views
New
18:26
Piers Gets Into a Fiery Debate Over Trump's UK Visit | Good Morning Britain
- Duration: 11:27.
Good Morning Britain
1,781,752 views
11:27
China blames US for massive Hong Kong protest
- Duration: 10:54.
CNN
359,806 views
New
10:54
How Some Donald Trump Staffers Really Feel About The President? | The Last Word | MSNBC
- Duration: 8:33.
MSNBC
687,538 views
New
8:33
Jon Stewart Gives Conan The NYC Citizenship Test - CONAN on TBS
- Duration: 11:19.
Team Coco
2,213,369 views
11:19
Trump vs. Truth: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
- Duration: 23:50.
LastWeekTonight
25,207,798 views
23:50
Jon Stewart Interviews George Carlin
- Duration: 12:25.
George Carlin Official YouTube Channel
2,041,855 views
12:25
Colbert stays in character at congressional hearing
- Duration: 5:50.
PBS NewsHour
3,920,046 views
5:50
The Real Reason Donald Trump Hates Bette Midler
- Duration: 9:38.
Jimmy Kimmel Live
944,490 views
New
9:38
James Corden Rates Trump's Royal Performance
- Duration: 10:20.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
1,687,489 views
New
10:20
WARM WELCOME: President Trump greeted by crowd in Omaha, Nebraska
- Duration: 6:35.
FOX 10 Phoenix
12,789 views
New
6:35
The New 'I' Word: Imprisonment | Deadline | MSNBC
- Duration: 22:14.
MSNBC
249,875 views
New
22:14
Jon Stewart rips Congress over 9/11 response
- Duration: 2:19.
Washington Post
1,840 views
New
2:19
Rep. Jordan Questions John Dean
- Duration: 6:26.
Rep. Jim Jordan (OH-04)
107,302 views
New
6:26
DOJ agrees to release some evidence used by Mueller in Russia probe
- Duration: 10:38.
Fox News
160,612 views
New
10:38
Loading more suggestions...
Show more
Language:
English
Location:
United States
Restricted Mode:
Off
History
Help
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
About
Press
Copyright
Creators
Advertise
Developers
Terms
Privacy
Policy & Safety
Send feedback
Test new features
Loading...
Working...
Sign in
to add this to Watch Later
Add to
Loading playlists...