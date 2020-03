Published on Mar 2, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

#postmalone #postmaloneGQ #GQ



Post Malone may be known for his over the top style and daring tattoos, but he just opened up about the real reason he decided to get face tattoos and it might surprise you. We all know and love Post Malone for his music, his quirky sense of style, and of course, his iconic tattoos.I mean his “always tired” face tattoo has become a staple in pop culture history.



For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad