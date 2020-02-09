Complexity win FIFA eClub World Cup 2020 in Milan | THE RECAP

Published on Feb 9, 2020

Complexity Gaming triumphed in a dramatic finale at the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020™ in Milan to be named the leading club team on competitive EA SPORTS FIFA.



The North American side, consisting of 'Joksan' and 'MaXe', edged Ellevens on penalties after the Final Showdown went to the third leg decider.



Complexity become just the third team to claim the eClub World Cup, following in the footsteps of two-time winners Brondby and KING eSports.



Day Three promised excitement, tension, drama – and it did not disappoint. Take a look back at Sunday’s curtain-closer.