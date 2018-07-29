Changchun Police Seek to Arrest 18 Suspects Involved in Vaccine Scandal

Published on Jul 29, 2018

Police in northeast China's Changchun City said on Sunday they had asked prosecutors to approve the arrest of 18 suspects involved in a vaccine scandal at the pharmaceutical company Changchun Changsheng Life Sciences Limited.



In a statement, Changchun police said their investigation has already "basically" found that criminality was involved in the company's vaccine production.



China's drug regulator has accused the company of fabricating production and inspection records related to a rabies vaccine widely given to people.



More on: http://www.cctvplus.com/news/20180729...



