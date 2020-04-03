Top 10 unknown debuts of Olympic Champions | Top Moments

Published on Apr 3, 2020

We always remember their moment of triumph when we think of Olympic legends like Michael Jordan, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt & Co. But do you also know their first appearance on the Olympic stage? This week's Top Moments video shows you the Top 10 unknown Olympic debuts of athletes who became Gold Medal winner in the later years - Enjoy watching!



10) Caterine Ibargüen (COL) - Women's High Jump (Athens 2004)

9) Anita Wlodarczyk (POL) - Hammer Throw (Beijing 2008)

8) Carolina Marin (ESP) - Badminton (London 2012)

7) Michael Jordan (USA) - Basketball (Los Angeles 1984)

6) Alistair Brownlee (GBR) - Triathlon (Beijing 2008)

5) Roger Federer (SUI) - Tennis (Sydney 2000)

4) Yelena Isinbayeva (RUS) - Pole Vault (Sydney 2000)

3) Katinka Hosszú (HUN) - Swimming (London 2012)

2) Michael Phelps (USA) - Swimming (Sydney 2000)

1) Usain Bolt (JAM) - Sprint (Athens 2004)



