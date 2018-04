Published on Feb 25, 2018

Moscow sent two of its most advanced fighter jets to-Syrla yesterday. The Su-57s flew into Khmeimim air base yesterday, representing a major escalation of Russian air power in the region. The deployment is a chance to test the jet in real-world conditions, but Russia risks losing the aircraft to guerrilla warfare—particularly drone attacks.



Source: popularmechanics. com/military/a18659251/russia-su-57-f-22/