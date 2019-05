Published on Apr 22, 2019

via The Ripple Effect: https://rvtheory6.podomatic.com/



SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=30900



Today James Corbett and Chris Emery of Free Mind Films join Ricky Varandas on The Ripple Effect podcast to discuss the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing and why it still matters.