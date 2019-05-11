Can a Finnish Olympic ice hockey legend change this Chinese team’s fortune? | The Z Team

Published on May 11, 2019

See how 1988 Olympic silver medalist Rexi Ruotsalainen imparts his knowledge and expertise on the Huijia Green Dragons of Beijing.



Struggling sports teams receive a helping hand from game-changing coaches and Olympic legends for whom losing is not an option: https://bit.ly/2C2vSh9



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔: http://bit.ly/SubscribeOlympic



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com