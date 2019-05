Published on May 3, 2019

Enjoy this look back at all of Margarita Mamun's individual all-around artistic gymnastics final routines from the Rio 2016 Summer Olympics.



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com