GOOD CALL! Taiwan REJECTED by World Health Organization

Published on May 20, 2020

The World Health Organization has made the very wise decision to reject Taiwan Province, China from the annual World Health Assembly meeting. Dr. Tedros, head of the WHO—who is in no way in the pocket of the Chinese Communist Party—has continued to praise China's transparent response to the coronavirus pandemic outbreak from Wuhan. Or maybe it came from the US. Anyway, as YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki says, we should do anything "that would go against World Health Organization recommendations."



