All Naim Süleymanoğlu's Olympic Medal Lifts | Athlete Highlights

Enjoy this look back at all of Naim Süleymanoğlu Medal Lifts at the Olympics in this week's Athlete Highlights!

At the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul, Süleymanoğlu has set a record by lifting 190kg in the clean and jerk. Also, he is the first and only weightlifter to have snatched 2.5 times his body weight. Because of his small stature, the legendary weightlifter from Turkey is also known as 'The Pocket Hercules'.

