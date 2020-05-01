Are Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Having Marital Problems?

Published on May 1, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



#KimKardashian #KanyeWest #KimYe



With everything going on, we’re spending all of our time at home with our families whether we want to or not. And many people are starting to get annoyed with that ONE family member, and celebs are no different. Apparently Kim Kardashian has become fed up with Kanye West during the Q.



What’s up? It’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News bringing you all the latest news updates, and are you at your breaking point with one of your family members or roommates you’re isolating with? If so, you’re not alone.



Because over the last couple months of social distancing, Kim Kardashian has allegedly become fed up with her husband Kanye.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad