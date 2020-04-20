#onedirectionreunion #liampayne #onedirection

One Direction Member CONFIRMS Reunion Details!

Clevver News
4.67M
10,340 views

Transcript

Published on Apr 20, 2020

#onedirectionreunion #liampayne #onedirection

There has been a TON of talk around town of a One Direction reunion to celebrate 10 years of directioning! And all of us lucky Directioners finally got the confirmation we needed!

As the band's 10th anniversary is only months away, fans have recently been speculating that Liam, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan have something special in store.

If you’re a true Directioner you know that on July 23rd, it will be a decade since the boy band got together and changed our lives forever.



