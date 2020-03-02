#katyperry #taylorswift #youneedtocalmdown

Katy Perry Says Taylor Swift & Her Aren't Close Despite Reconciliation!

Published on Mar 2, 2020

Katy Perry opened up about her relationship with Taylor Swift, and admitted that the two still aren’t that close, but don’t worry guys -- the olive branch is still very much alive as Katy continues to praise Taylor for her recent work. As much as we love being served some piping hot morning tea, we especially love when celebrity feuds result in friendship, baking cookies, and making cameos in each other’s’ music videos.That said, we should all take a page out of the Taylor Swift/Katy Perry friendship handbook and practice forgiveness because life is too dang short, and quite frankly, whatever happened between these two is pretty irrelevant now.

