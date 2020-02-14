Chinese Doctor on how to stay safe

Loading...
How can you keep yourself and your family safe during these uncertain times...Sasha's Channel "Hu Knows": https://www.youtube.com/huknowsAll hygiene products used in this video:Lysol Disinfectant Sprayhttps://amzn.to/2UMPmRqClorox Wipeshttps://amzn.to/3bvRennPurell Advanced Hand Sanitizerhttps://amzn.to/2SjpN8JWet Ones anti-bacterial wipeshttps://amzn.to/2Hks796Dial Antibacterial Foaming Hand Washhttps://amzn.to/2tO5yXgFor a deeper dive into China's Propaganda influence and soft power, watch our liveshow ADVPodcasts: https://www.youtube.com/advpodcastsDOCUMENTARY LINKS:Conquering Southern China:https://vimeo.com/ondemand/conquering...Conquering Northern China:https://vimeo.com/ondemand/conquering...Stay Awesome China (my new documentary): https://vimeo.com/ondemand/stayawesom...For Motorcycle adventures around the world, and a talk-show on two wheels go to ADVChina every Monday 1pm ESThttps://www.youtube.com/advchinaThe WHO belongs to Communist China:https://youtu.be/G5VGPYtbTk8For a realistic perspective on China and world travel from an American father and a Chinese mother with two half-Chinese daughters go to Laowhy86 every Wednesday 1pm ESThttps://youtu.be/mErixa-YIJETruth and Lieshttps://youtu.be/hSIt496d82sFor a no-nonsense on the street look at Chinese culture and beyond from China's original YouTuber, join SerpentZA on Friday at 1pm ESThttps://www.youtube.com/serpentzaInside Info and discussion:https://youtu.be/lk5XkhUKMDMSupport Sasha and I on Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/serpentzaJoin me on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/winstoninchinaTwitter: @serpentzaInstagram: serpent_za
