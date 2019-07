Published on Jul 31, 2019

As Hong Kong police get more violent with protesters, China calls for an even harsher crackdown. Will the Chinese People's Liberation Army military be sent in? Or will the world stand up for freedom and democracy in Hong Kong?



China’s INVASION Plan for TAIWAN

https://youtu.be/qGKq2sTCV1Q



YouTube demonetizes our channels! We need your support!!

https://www.patreon.com/ChinaUncensored



We also accept bitcoin!

http://www.chinauncensored.tv/bitcoin/



Make sure to share this video with your friends!

__

Subscribe for updates:

https://www.youtube.com/ChinaUncensor...



__

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaUncensored

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ChinaUncensored

Instagram: http://instagram.com/ChinaUncensored



or check out the China Unscripted Podcast!

http://chinaunscripted.libsyn.com/

__

© All Rights Reserved.



yuen long attack hong kong news



#hongkong