YouTuber Makes FUN Of Jaclyn Hill's Weight Gain Confession!

Published on Feb 6, 2020

After posting a very raw and emotional video about the “dark place” she was in last year, Jaclyn Hill is slamming a fellow YouTuber on social media for "verbal abuse" about her body.What’s up? It’s Emile Ennis Jr. here with Clevver News and earlier this week, Jaclyn Hill posted a new video where she opened up about the “dark” place she was in after her failed lipstick launch in 2019 and the horrible comments she's been getting about her weight.And around 7 months later, Jaclyn dove into some of the topics she has been avoiding since her lipstick scandal. Then Jaclyn gets into talking about her weight. She revealed that she’s gained around 30 pounds in the past 8 months… and the worst part is, she can’t post a picture or video without getting tons of DMs from fans commenting on her weight or asking if she got fillers or botox. AND to further prove this point… a fellow YouTuber took this opportunity to poke fun at her weight gain in her DMs. We will get to that in just a second! But back to her video, Jaclyn actually opened up about why she’s gained weight and the real reason behind why she looks different than she did 8 months ago. Jaclyn got candid and said that she doesn’t actually even like being drunk, but when she drank her brain relaxed and she was able to turn her anxiety off.And Jaclyn said that alcohol is why her face has been so swollen and it’s the reason behind her weight gain.And Jaclyn said that while she doesn’t care that she’s gained weight, it’s what the weight represents to her that is so upsetting for her.She said that she’s doing better, but she’s still struggling. After uploading the video, the comments started rolling in.Obviously, many of Jaclyn’s fans took to social media to send her love and support.But other comments weren’t as supportive.In response to Jaclyn's statements, YouTuber Eden the Doll commented "bloated boots” And Jaclyn’s fans came to her defense.And another fan lended some advice to Jaclyn and said quote, “Jacklyn i support you, but I see so many people post so much positivity towards you but you only reply to the negativity... please don’t focus on the negativity (easier said than done) but truly, what’s the point…”And once Eden saw Jaclyn’s response, and all the tweets from fans, she chimed in to explain herself.She immediately took to Instagram Stories to apologize and clarify that her comment was not an insult.And Eden went on to explain herself even further and said quote, “Guys, let me clarify what I meant one more time. The caption literally said she was bloated because she was drinking too much alcohol, I commented 'bloated boots,' because you know, me too – cheers. Cheers emoji, me too.”Jaclyn still hasn’t responded to Eden’s apology, but we will be keeping an eye on her socials to see if she does.What do you guys think about Eden’s comment, was it funny or did it go too far? Was Jaclyn putting Eden on blast for her comment warrantedLet me know down in the comments below.After that, why don’t you dive into more Clevver News by hitting that subscribe button and click that bell so you don’t miss any of our new stories. Then click right over here for more entertainment news. Thanks for hanging out with me here on Clevver News, I’m Emile Ennis Jr. and have a great day.



