The next tallest dam in the world(news)双江口水电站

Published on Jul 16, 2019

315m high Shuangjiangkou Dam will become the next tallest dam in the world after completed in 2023:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shuangj...

Xiaowan Dam is the tallest dam from 2010-2014:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Xiaowan...

Jinping-I Dam is the tallest dam from 2014-2023:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jinping...

There are 2 dams taller than Shuangjiangkou Dam under construction,Rogun Dam(335m)and Bakhtiari Dam(325m),do't know when will it be finished:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rogun_Dam

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bakhtia...