The next tallest dam in the world(news)双江口水电站

Chinese bridge
Published on Jul 16, 2019

315m high Shuangjiangkou Dam will become the next tallest dam in the world after completed in 2023:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shuangj...
Xiaowan Dam is the tallest dam from 2010-2014:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Xiaowan...
Jinping-I Dam is the tallest dam from 2014-2023:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jinping...
There are 2 dams taller than Shuangjiangkou Dam under construction,Rogun Dam(335m)and Bakhtiari Dam(325m),do't know when will it be finished:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rogun_Dam
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bakhtia...

