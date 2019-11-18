Talib Kweli And Lil Kim Talk Her Bars, Biggie, Diddy, Censorship, & Marmalade | People's Party

Published on Nov 18, 2019

On this episode of People's Party, Talib Kweli and Jasmin Leigh sit down with rapper, songwriter, and hip-hop icon Lil Kim. We get insight into a number of topics -- including her latest album "9," a college course created at SU dedicated to her lyrics, her first interactions with Biggie, her biggest influences in hip-hop and fashion, and what it is about Brooklyn that made the borough such a rap motherland through the genre's early years.



Later in the episode, Kim offers her cadid feelings about being titled a feminist icon, what it was like being in the targets of C. Delores Tucker during her crusade against rap music, shares her experiences with Donald Trump on his show "The Apprentice," and speaks on "Girls Cruise," now airing on VH1.



Interview timings:



1:41 -- Kim speaks on her new album "9", and opens up about how it was to receive the BET "I Am Hip-Hop Award" where she reunited with Junior Mafia for a performance.



4:39 -- Kim talks about a credited literacy course at Syracuse University called "Queen B 101 - The Life and Times of Lil' Kim".



5:42 -- Kim explains the spiritual calling that prompted the titling of her new album.



7:30 -- Talib expresses his theory of Jay-Z secretly being a Five Percenter.



8:47 -- Kim and Talib discuss their Brooklyn connection, Kim and Jasmin trade stories of getting caught by their parents, while playing hooky from school.



13:01 -- Talib asks Kim what it is about Brooklyn that made it such an epicenter for so many greats in hip hop. Jasmin asks Kim what her first interactions with Notorious BIG were like, Talib talks about the first time he met Biggie.



17:47 -- Kim shares the story of the first time she met Biggie, when he brought her to a Jodeci recording session. They discuss her role in the emulation and continuation of Biggie's own legacy, and Kim talks about how he would go out of his way to make sure all those close to him had their chance at success.



23:28 -- Kim talks about the artists that most influenced her lyrical style and sensibilities, such as MC Lyte, Salt-N-Pepa and Roxanne Shanté. They also discuss how these pioneers inspired her to own her sexuality and feminism in a male-dominated industry.



28:17 -- Kim speaks on the views she embraces that are attached to being a feminist icon, and those things she doesn't necessarily subscribe to.



30:47 -- Kim tells the story of her iconic squat photo from the "Hardcore" album and Notorious B.I.G.'s vision in choosing the image. She also delves into the backlash she received over it, how that helped shape her thoughts on feminism vs. womanism, and her conflicted feelings on the poster's prevalence in prisons.



38:01 -- Talib asks Kim how she felt when her music and persona was weaponized by C. Delores Tucker during her crusade against explicit rap music back in the mid-90's.



40:05 -- Jasmin asks how her life changed after the mega-hit cross-over collaboration "Lady Marmalade" with Christina Aguilera, Mya & Pink.



45:36 -- Kim talks about her mother having the most influence on her sense of style, and speaks on her close friendship with fashion designer Marc Jacobs.



50:26 -- Kim reflects about her experience being on Donald Trump's "Apprentice" show twice, and Talib asks how she feels about the hip-hop world's admiration of him in the past vs. now being the polarizing figure that he is as president.



56:07 -- Kim speaks on the multiple charity organizations she works with, focusing on women, children and AIDS prevention.



59:50 -- Jasmin asks Kim about her activism and strong support of the LGBTQ community.



1:02:56 -- Kim speaks on how her VH1 show "Girls Cruise" came together, and what it was like being a part of the video game "Def Jam: Fight for NY"-- which she did voice overs for.



1:06:06 -- Kim gives insight about her approach to motherhood. Talib asks her if she has any advice for women trapped in abusive situations.



1:10:00 -- "Beyond the "9" album, what can we expect next from Lil' Kim?"



