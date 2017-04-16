NBC: Hillary Clinton Shut Down Pedophile Investigation at State Department (2013)

Published on Apr 16, 2017

According to internal State Department memos the agency might have called off or intervened into investigations into possibly illegal, inappropriate behavior within it’s ranks allegedly to protect jobs and avoid scandals.



This concerns a time when Hillary Clinton was secretary of state.



“There is an old saying in Washington that the cover-up is worse than the crime. But in this case both parts of it are disturbing.”



Allegations of prostitution and pedophilia, and allegations that those crimes were somehow covered up or not looked into. So the State Department this morning is having to respond to those claims, and those investigations involve misconduct by State Department officials, including an Ambassador and security agents attached to then secretary of state, Hillary Clinton.



The allegations are that these investigations were whitewashed, quashed altogether, and that those orders came from high up.



NBC has obtained documents relating to ongoing investigations into some disturbing allegations involving State Department personnel and at least one ambassador. A State Department memo says, quote, “the Ambassador routinely ditched his protective security detail in order to solicit sexual favors from both prostitutes and minor children.



The memo also says a top State Department official directed State Department investigators to “cease the investigation” into the ambassador’s conduct.” It’s just one of what another document describes as “several examples of undue influence” from top State Department officials.