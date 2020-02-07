Top Breakout-Stars at Lausanne 2020 | Youth Olympic Games 2020

Published on Feb 7, 2020

Heaps of young talents came to the 3rd Youth Olympic Winter Games in Lausanne to present their potential. We show you 10 breakout athletes from #Lausanne2020 and we are pretty sure we will see again at future games. Keep an eye out for You Young & Kagiyama Yuma (Figure Skating), Gu Ailing Eileen (Freestyle Skiing), Amélie Klopfenstein (Alpine Skiing), Hirano Ruka and Hirano Kaishu (Snowboard), Jessica Degenhardt (Luge) and many more!



