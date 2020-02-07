Top Breakout-Stars at Lausanne 2020 | Youth Olympic Games 2020

#Lausanne2020

Heaps of young talents came to the 3rd Youth Olympic Winter Games in Lausanne to present their potential. We show you 10 breakout athletes from #Lausanne2020 and we are pretty sure we will see again at future games. Keep an eye out for You Young & Kagiyama Yuma (Figure Skating), Gu Ailing Eileen (Freestyle Skiing), Amélie Klopfenstein (Alpine Skiing), Hirano Ruka and Hirano Kaishu (Snowboard), Jessica Degenhardt (Luge) and many more!

