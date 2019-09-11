The Paralympic Table Tennis Player competing at the Olympics | Exclusive Interviews

Published on Sep 11, 2019

Natalia Partyka was born without a right hand and forearm. "Impossible is nothing," told us the Polish table tennis star, who has dominated her class for almost two decades, winning four consecutive Paralympics singles titles. She was the youngest Paralympian in table tennis history at Sydney 2000 at just 11-years old.



Four years later in Athens, she became the youngest Paralympic champion in her sport. At Beijing 2008, she rewrote history books once again as the first table tennis player to compete in both the Olympic and Paralympic Games. But what drives her? How has she managed to win medals...



