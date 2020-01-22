#HeyNext

Full-figured celebrity in Colorado to get fit; Next with Kyle Clark full show (1/22/20)

Next 9NEWS
7K
27 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jan 22, 2020

RTD is not a state-run agency, so what the heck are state lawmakers doing trying to solve RTDs problems? - This is not Cory Gardner, you must have the wrong number. - Dillan, the overweight bear, finds sanctuary in Colorado.
Share something cool with us:
Website: http://www.9news.com/features/next-wi...
Email: next@9news.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Nexton9NEWS
Twitter: https://twitter.com/nexton9news
#HeyNext
9NEWS: http://www.9news.com/
9NEWS YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/9newsdenver

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to