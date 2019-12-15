#DIY #homemademachine #Craft

Do you want such a machine? Do it yourself from plywood !!! part 2.

Crazy Workshop
Published on Dec 15, 2019

The first part is https://youtu.be/PgDx2nohZI4
Hello! Dear friends, in this video I will show in detail how to make a wonderful grinding machine, which will be a worthy analogue of any factory machine. At the same time, the cost of the materials that I need (compared to the finished one) is negligible. Therefore, sit back, enjoyable viewing.

