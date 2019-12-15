Do you want such a machine? Do it yourself from plywood !!! part 2.

The first part is https://youtu.be/PgDx2nohZI4
Hello! Dear friends, in this video I will show in detail how to make a wonderful grinding machine, which will be a worthy analogue of any factory machine. At the same time, the cost of the materials that I need (compared to the finished one) is negligible. Therefore, sit back, enjoyable viewing.
If the video was useful, support the author by like and subscribe, also please write a comment on what you think about this design.
For cooperation issues here: ivancrazyworkshop@gmail.com
follow my group https: //www.facebook.com/groups/ivanc ...
#DIY #homemademachine #Craft