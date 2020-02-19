Pop Smoke Remembered By Nicki Minaj, Chance The Rapper & More Celebs!

Published on Feb 19, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

Rapper Pop Smoke was tragically shot and killed in Los Angeles on Wednesday and many celebs are taking to social media to pay tribute



Hi everyone, it’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News and it’s with heavy hearts that we report that up and coming rapper Pop Smoke passed away on Wednesday after being fatally shot in a Hollywood home.



A rep for the LAPD confirmed that police responded to an emergency call early Wednesday morning after suspects in masks entered the residence and shot Pop Smoke.



He was then transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead upon arrival.



After rising to fame with the release of his singles like "Christopher Walking" and "Welcome to the Party" Pop Smoke had just released his highly anticipated Meet the Woo 2 mixtape on February 7.



Meet the Woo featured tracks like "Shake the Room,” "She Got a Thing," and "Invincible."



Pop Smoke was also set to go on tour this spring.



This news is extremely tragic and our hearts are with his family, his friends, and his fans at this time.



And many of Pop Smoke’s friends are taking to social media to pay tribute to him with loving posts and heartfelt messages.



Nicki Minaj shared this pic wrote quote, “The Bible tells us that jealousy is as cruel as the grave. Unbelievable. Rest In Peace, Pop.”



50 Cent tweeted writing quote, “R.I.P to my man Pop Smoke, No sympathy for winners. God bless him”





Chance the Rapper said quote, “Rest Up Pop Smoke, you were too young. God Bless and comfort your family. What a crazy trajectory you were on man smh”





And Quavo who collaborated with Pop Smoke remembered his late friend on Instagram.



He shared these pics of them and wrote quote, “F L Y H I G H W O O @realpopsmoke Got To Kno This Kid! Very Talented Humble Respectful And Appreciative. Always Ask Questions Big Sponge To Knowledge Fast Learning Young Boss And The Huncho Was Here To Share That Anytime You Called Me! R.I.P #MEETTHEWOO”



Other celebs like Tyga, YG, and Snoop Dog all also posted tributes and shared their memories.



Republic Records also spoke out about Pop Smoke’s tragic death in a statement saying quote, “We are devastated by the unexpected and tragic loss of Pop Smoke. Our prayers and thoughts go out to his family, friends and fans, as we mourn this loss together.”



And our thoughts go out to everyone as well.



Feel free to leave some love for Pop Smoke down in the comments below and as always, thanks for watching.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad