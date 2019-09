Published on Sep 24, 2019

Recently there has a been a lot of news about Greta Thunberg speaking at the United Nations in regards to Climate Change. What is interesting is the people that surround Greta Thnberg one of which works for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Of course this could just be coincidence https://twitter.com/Suzi3D/status/117...



🤗 Help support my channel:

❇️ www.subscribestar.com/TheOuterLight

👁 https://www.Patreon.com/TheOuterDark



📄 www.Steemit.com/@TheOuterLight

🎥 https://d.tube/#!/c/theouterlight



Chat-room:

👾 https://discord.gg/2YNKCwc