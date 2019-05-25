Russia's most successful gymnast, Svetlana Khorkina’s legend lives on | Legends Live On

Published on May 25, 2019

Svetlana Khorkina, the most successful Russian gymnast of all time, is now a driving force behind the top gymnastics club in Moscow.



These legends made history, but their legacy lives on. Where are Olympic heroes now and how are they inspiring future generations? More: http://bit.do/LLO-EN









Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔: http://bit.ly/SubscribeOlympic



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com