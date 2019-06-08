Can this fitness duo hang with an Olympic medallist’s boxing workout? | Hitting the Wall

Published on Jun 8, 2019

Fitness duo Austin and Julian meet up with London 2012 bronze medallist Marlen Esparza to see if they have what it takes to keep up!



Fitness-minded social influencers are paired with Olympians from around the world in order to experience their highly demanding workouts: http://bit.ly/2Qt7WNy









Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔: http://bit.ly/SubscribeOlympic



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com