Croatia vs. Michael Jordan & The Dream Team - Basketball Replays | Throwback Thursday

Published on Sep 12, 2019

Enjoy this look back at the thrilling match-up between Croatia and Team USA's Dream Team from the Summer Olympic Games 1992 in Barcelona, Spain.

What is your favorite Olympic moment of all time? Let us know in the comments below and it might be featured in the next #ThrowbackThursday!

