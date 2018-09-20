Angèle - Jalousie [CLIP OFFICIEL]

Angèle
Published on Sep 20, 2018

Extrait du 1er album d'Angèle, maintenant disponible :
https://lnk.to/AngeleBrolYD
Écouter / Télécharger le titre : https://lnk.to/JalousieYD
Angèle en concert : https://lnk.to/AngeleConcertsYD
Facebook : http://www.facebook.com/angeleouenpoudre
Instagram : http://www.instagram.com/angele_vl
Écouter tous les titres d'Angèle : https://lnk.to/AngeleDigitalYD
---
Directed by Neels Castillon & Léo Walk
Dancers • Mellina Boubetra, Johanna Faye, Fanny Sage, Nicolas Huchard, Angèle VL
Production Company • http://motionpalace.tv
Executive Producer • Ariane Cornic
Producers • Marie-Gabrielle Glock, Emilie Mallen
Production Coordinator • Sandrine Laveau
Cinematographer • Eric Blanckaert
1st AC • Kevin Rosé
2nd AC • Katia Hamnane
Set Designer • Jérôme Krowicki
Gaffer • Lucas Schwartz
1st & 2nd AD • Thibaut Koralewski, Louis Arnoux
Hair & Make up • Ophélie Secq, Karen Ze Eyenga
Location Manager • Margot Malo
Editor • Sébastien Rouquet
Colorist • Arthur Paux
Post-production & VFX • Fix Studio
VFX Supervisor • Benjamin Laborde
Flame Artist • Anne Georges, Aurélie Villard
2D Artist • Ewald Aloeboetoe, Océane Brochard, Maxime Servoise
VFX Coordinator • Caroline Goujard
Post-producer • Cédric Herbet
Chief planner • Stéphanie Hilbert
Camera & Lenses provided by RVZ
A massive thanks to all the RVZ team, Espace Niemeyer, Rouje & Made.

