King Salman’s palace coup and the Saudi royal politics

Published on May 5, 2015

Support CaspianReport through Patreon:

https://www.patreon.com/CaspianReport



Just a few days ago King Salman of Saudi Arabia passed a series of royal decrees meant to smoothen the transition of power from the second-generation princes to the third-generation princes. Salman will be the last king of the second generation as he replaced his half-brother Muqrin bin Abdulaziz with Muhammad bin Nayef as Crown Prince. Furthermore, Salman’s favourite son, Muhammad bin Salman, was appointed as the new Deputy Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. These and a dozen more cabinet and governmental changes were publicly announced in the early morning hours of 29th April.



At first glance, most of the decisions make sense, as the country was bound to shift from the second generation to the third generation. However a closer look at the events reveals that underneath the reforms, King Salman had ulterior motives, including the strengthening of his own clan, the next generation of Sudairis.



In a country where change is often slow and discreet, this reshuffling of the Saudi leadership is nothing less than groundbreaking. Some might even call it revolutionary while others might call it a palace coup within the House of Saud.



Soundtrack:

Decisions Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)

Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...



Be sure to follow CaspianReport on the social media.

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/caspianreport

Twitter:

https://twitter.com/caspianreport

LiveLeak:

http://www.liveleak.com/c/caspianreport