Aung San Suu Kyi holds 'key' to freeing Reuters journalists, says Amal Clooney

Published on Sep 29, 2018

The human rights lawyer has appealed to the Myanmar leader to pardon Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, saying Aung San Suu Kyi – a Nobel laureate – holds the key to their release. The two men, accused of breaching Myanmar’s state secrets law while reporting on a massacre of Rohingya Muslims, were jailed for seven years earlier this month – prompting international outrage. Clooney said the reporters were arrested in an attempt by Myanmar to keep Reuters from publishing a story on the extrajudicial killings of 10 Rohingya men and boys

Amal Clooney urges Aung San Suu Kyi to pardon Reuters journalists