Shaun White grabs Snowboard Halfpipe Gold on his very last run | PyeongChang 2018

Published on Mar 9, 2018

Shaun White of the USA was on a quest to win his third Olympic Gold at the Winter Games in PyeongChang. The judges at the Snowboard Halfpipe were looking for complex tricks, height above the 7m walls, and for riders to land high up on the wall to carry speed into their next trick - and Shaun White seemed to be the perfect man for this job.



With a score of 97,75, the 31-year-old Shaun White was crowned Olympic Champion for the third time!



