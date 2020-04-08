Kylie Jenner Makes History AGAIN!

Forbes just released their annual World’s Billionaires list and yes, Kylie Jenner is still the youngest billionaire on the list and yes, they are still calling her “self-made.”
And Kylie Jenner is still not only the richest in the KarJenner family, but she’s one of the richest people in the world.
She made Forbes’ Self-Made Billionaires list for a SECOND YEAR IN A ROW alongside some of the other richest people in the world like Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, and even a fellow person in their 20’s Snapchat’s Evan Spiegel.