#forbes #kyliejenner #kyliecosmetics

Kylie Jenner Makes History AGAIN!

Clevver News
4.66M
3,390 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Apr 8, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews
#forbes #kyliejenner #kyliecosmetics

Forbes just released their annual World’s Billionaires list and yes, Kylie Jenner is still the youngest billionaire on the list and yes, they are still calling her “self-made.”


And Kylie Jenner is still not only the richest in the KarJenner family, but she’s one of the richest people in the world.

She made Forbes’ Self-Made Billionaires list for a SECOND YEAR IN A ROW alongside some of the other richest people in the world like Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, and even a fellow person in their 20’s Snapchat’s Evan Spiegel.


For More Clevver Visit:
Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver
Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV
Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to