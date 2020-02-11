Gigi Hadid CONFIRMS She's Dating Zayn Malik... AGAIN!

Published on Feb 11, 2020

Are they or aren’t they? THAT IS THE QUESTION, but the answer as to whether or not Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are back together lies directly in her Instagram story...What’s up guys, it’s Emile Ennis Jr. with Clevver News, and you know that whole saying, “If you love them, let them go… if they love you, they’ll come back?” or whatever it is…? Apparently the love between Gigi and Zayn is, like, SURGING, because these two just keep on finding themselves back in each other’s arms…After months of speculation, Gigi subtly confirmed the news via her Instagram stories over the weekend.She shared a cozy intimate photo of her bedroom with the caption, “Bedside,” along with a polaroid mini photo of the two together.I’m no relationship expert, buuuuuuut I do know a relationship confirmation when I see one, especially if said confirmation is the first thing you see in the morning, and the last thing you look at before you close your eyes at night.Just stating facts hereAnyway, the confirmation doesn’t come as quiiiiite as much of a shock as the two have been sparking up rumors of a reconciliation, since they were spotted in New York City together twice in one weekendThey even wore matching pastel green outfits as they celebrated Gigi’s mom Yolanda’s 56th birthday, and again the following weekend for Zayn’s 27th birthday. Fans were also quick to notice that Gigi shared photos of her cooking on her Instagram story back in December, tagging Zayn’s mom in the post.Zayn’s mom also shared a video of Gigi admitting that her favorite restaurant is “her boyfriend’s mom’s house.”The outlet also stated that, “Zayn has been reaching out to Gigi for the last month. She has always loved him and the break between the two was needed. Zayn has been working on his past music and focusing on his health and is in a really good place currently.So it seems like Zayn has his hands full these days with a re-newed relationship, as well as working on new music. But if you were still hoping for some sort of One Direction reunion, whether that be musical or not, I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but that may not happen any time soon… at least with Zayn and the rest of the men of One DLouis Tomlinson recently opened up to The Sun about the status of the band’s friendship, and although he admits that 80% of the group still remain brothers to this day, that’s not exactly the case when it comes to Zayn.However, following Zayn’s unexpected departure from the band back in 2015, Louis revealed there is still some unfinished business..He also admitted to still being hurt that Zayn was the only one not to show up to Louis’ emotional X Factor performance shortly after his mother’s death, despite allegedly promising to be there.Although he does agree that what Zayn said was disrespectful, Louis admits to understanding why he might’ve spoken out of frustration, saying, “We have a lot of situations where we’re sat in interviews and if you’re in a certain mood you might run your mouth. That’s life, innit? Sometimes people chat s**t and that’s the reality.”As for now, Louis isn’t ruling out a reconciliation between he and Zayn, but it doesn’t look like calling truce will be happening any time soonLouis revealed he hasn’t actually tried to reach out, and there may be a day where he’s ready to ‘right that wrong,’ but not quite yet.Anyway, I’m curious to hear what you guys think about Gigi and Zayn getting back together… do you think they just needed some time to figure things out? And do you think there is potential for Louis and Zayn to mend things again in the future?Get to talking down here in the comments, and as always, be sure to hit that subscribe button and click that bell so you never miss an update.Then click right over here to watch another new video. Thanks so much for tuning in, I’m your host XXXXXX and I’ll see you next time!





