Shy Dad Gets A Glamorous Drag Makeover | MTV's Drag My Dad

Published on Feb 11, 2020

Sam loves being the center of attention, but his dad, Dan, has never enjoyed the spotlight. Check out the transformation Bob The Drag Queen was able to give to Dan in Episode 2 of MTV's Drag My Dad!



#MTV's #DragMyDad, now on #LogoTV's YouTube!



