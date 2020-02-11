Brent Johnson & Peter Schiff: Settling the Debt (The Dollar vs. Gold)

Published on Feb 11, 2020

At the 2019 VRIC, Peter fired shots at Brent for his gold forecast ($1000) during the Gold vs. The Dollar vs. Oil Panel.



Marin Katusa talked them into betting a gold ounce on whether interest rates would rise or fall in 2019.



Watch the minute the fireworks started at VRIC 2019 here https://youtu.be/JjPh45E8euk?t=917



At VRIC 2020, the two re met on stage, and went double or nothing on the DXY. If lower in one year - Schiff is taking home more ounces from Brent.



