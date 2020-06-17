Christian Taylor's 🇺🇸 Olympic Highlights | Athlete Highlights

Published on Jun 17, 2020

This week's Athlete Highlight video features Christian Taylor, American track and field athlete who competes in the triple jump and has a personal record of 18.21 m which ranks 2nd on the all-time list. He is the reigning Olympic Champion of Rio 2016 and the current World Champion.



Taylor was a member of the 2012 United States Olympic team and won the Gold Medal in the triple jump at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. He defended his Olympic title four years later in the triple jump at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro with a jump of 17.86m. In 2017, Taylor once again stormed to victory at the 2017 World Championships in Athletics with a jump of 17.68m. Coming to the 2019 World Championships in Doha as the defending champion, Taylor took his fourth world title in the triple jump by producing a 17.92m jump. Enjoy watching his Olympic highlights!



