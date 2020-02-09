Billie Eilish Throws Shade At The Oscars!

Published on Feb 9, 2020

The Academy Awards were tonight and while many A-listers walked away with Oscars, you definitely didn’t need a trophy to be a winner.



What’s up guys? It’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News and while many celebs like Brad Pitt walked away winners at the Oscars, tons of other celebs “won” the night without actually winning an award.



Seriously, you don’t even have to be nominated to be a winner these days. There were soooo many epic moments at tonight’s show.



Let’s start with Janelle Monae who opened the Oscars with an epic musical number. She shaded the Academy for both not nominating any women in the Best Director category and for the lack of diversity of its nominees.



But nonetheless she put on a spectacular musical number and opened the night with a bang.



Then came Chris Rock and Steve Martin who came out for a non-monologue monologue which also totally won the night.



And they told us they wouldn’t be hosts!



They have each hosted the ceremony before so they took the stage and traded off one liners seamlessly.



And it wasn’t just these two who stole the stage and could’ve hosted the night.



Kristin Wiig and Maya Rudolph absolutely killed it as presenters.



Seriously can we get a Bridesmaids 2?! Because I just need more of Kristin and Maya together in my life.



They started off by pretending that they were too angry to present the award but then just revealed that they were showing off their acting chops. The whole thing was hilarious, take a look.



But apparently not everyone got their jokes.



Billie Eilish, who also won the night with her moving performance, made a hilarious face during Kristin and Maya’s bit.



During their impromptu musical moment, Billie totally cringed and Twitter is sounding off about it.



Here’s the moment.



And people on Twitter had some thoughts!!!



One person wrote quote, “Seems Billie was a little rude”



Another said quote, “She's too new to be making that kinda face disrespecting talented actors.”



But others came to her defense and wrote quote, “guys i think she saw herself in the camera, so that’s why she made that face, geez, calm down”



Either way it was a moment to remember.



But another set of presenters who could totally host the show next year were James Corden and Rebel Wilson who came out dressed as their characters from Cats.



They had a hilarious moment where they played with the microphone like they were actual cats and it had the entire audience laughing.



Seriously I can’t get enough of these two together, I totally think they should host an award show together at some point.



But another big winner of the night who didn’t necessarily walk away with an award is Eminem who totally shocked us all with a surprise performance!



He gave a live rendition of his song ‘Lose Yourself’, and we can’t get over how unexpected and fun it was!



It fit seamlessly into a full montage about the music in movies, leading up perfectly to his surprise appearance on stage.



And in case you forgot, Eminem actually won an Oscar for Best Original Song back in 2003 for ‘8 Mile’.



And to say Twitter was excited would be an understatement.



Fans are going off with tweets like this one that says “EMINEM. OMG. So happy to see him perform Lose Yourself once again!”



And we loved the surprise too! He definitely won and nearly broke the internet tonight.



But I want to know what you guys think.



Which non-winner totally won the night for you? Was it someone on this list or someone else? And were you totally shocked to see Eminem perform?

Let me know down in the comments below.





Thanks for hanging out with me here on Clevver News, I'm Sussan Mourad and have a great day.





